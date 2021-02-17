Earnings results for Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Analyst Opinion on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Armstrong Flooring in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.88%. The high price target for AFI is $5.00 and the low price target for AFI is $1.80. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring does not currently pay a dividend. Armstrong Flooring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

In the past three months, Armstrong Flooring insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Armstrong Flooring is held by insiders. 72.65% of the stock of Armstrong Flooring is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI



The P/E ratio of Armstrong Flooring is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Armstrong Flooring is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Armstrong Flooring has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

