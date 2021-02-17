Earnings results for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Aerogels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.45%. The high price target for ASPN is $28.00 and the low price target for ASPN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aspen Aerogels has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.20, Aspen Aerogels has a forecasted downside of 29.5% from its current price of $24.38. Aspen Aerogels has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Aerogels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

In the past three months, Aspen Aerogels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,066,713.00 in company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Aspen Aerogels is held by insiders. 73.86% of the stock of Aspen Aerogels is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN



Earnings for Aspen Aerogels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Aerogels is -38.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aspen Aerogels is -38.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aspen Aerogels has a P/B Ratio of 10.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here