Earnings results for Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

BanColombia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Bancolombia last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Bancolombia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bancolombia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.61%. The high price target for CIB is $30.00 and the low price target for CIB is $27.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia pays a meaningful dividend of 3.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bancolombia has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bancolombia is 31.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bancolombia will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.75% next year. This indicates that Bancolombia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

In the past three months, Bancolombia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB



Earnings for Bancolombia are expected to grow by 198.65% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Bancolombia is 30.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Bancolombia is 30.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Bancolombia has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bancolombia has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

