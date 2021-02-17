Earnings results for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barclays in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” Barclays also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

There is not enough analysis data for Barclays.

Dividend Strength: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays does not currently pay a dividend. Barclays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

In the past three months, Barclays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Barclays is held by insiders. Only 1.89% of the stock of Barclays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Barclays (NYSE:BCS



Earnings for Barclays are expected to grow by 132.56% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 14.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 14.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Barclays has a PEG Ratio of 4.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barclays has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

