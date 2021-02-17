Earnings results for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.47%. The high price target for GOLD is $43.25 and the low price target for GOLD is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barrick Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barrick Gold is 70.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barrick Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.91% next year. This indicates that Barrick Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

In the past three months, Barrick Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 60.93% of the stock of Barrick Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD



Earnings for Barrick Gold are expected to grow by 15.18% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 12.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 12.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.40. Barrick Gold has a PEG Ratio of 9.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barrick Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

