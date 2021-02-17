Earnings results for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

Berkeley Lights last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Berkeley Lights has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Berkeley Lights has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.99%. The high price target for BLI is $105.00 and the low price target for BLI is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Berkeley Lights has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, Berkeley Lights has a forecasted upside of 24.0% from its current price of $76.62. Berkeley Lights has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights does not currently pay a dividend. Berkeley Lights does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

In the past three months, Berkeley Lights insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $157,551,312.00 in company stock. Only 26.96% of the stock of Berkeley Lights is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI



Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.77) per share.

More latest stories: here