Earnings results for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BigCommerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.79%. The high price target for BIGC is $132.00 and the low price target for BIGC is $55.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BigCommerce has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.13, BigCommerce has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $74.81. BigCommerce has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce does not currently pay a dividend. BigCommerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

In the past three months, BigCommerce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,943,323.00 in company stock. Only 19.00% of the stock of BigCommerce is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC



Earnings for BigCommerce are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.62) per share.

More latest stories: here