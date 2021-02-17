Earnings results for Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Blucora last announced its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company earned $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Blucora has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year. Blucora has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Blucora will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blucora in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.54%. The high price target for BCOR is $17.00 and the low price target for BCOR is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora does not currently pay a dividend. Blucora does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

In the past three months, Blucora insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Blucora is held by insiders. 92.17% of the stock of Blucora is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR



Earnings for Blucora are expected to grow by 67.11% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Blucora is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blucora is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blucora has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Blucora has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

