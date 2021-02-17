Earnings results for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.34%. The high price target for BCEI is $38.00 and the low price target for BCEI is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bonanza Creek Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.43, Bonanza Creek Energy has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $26.08. Bonanza Creek Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Bonanza Creek Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

In the past three months, Bonanza Creek Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Bonanza Creek Energy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI



Earnings for Bonanza Creek Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to $5.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy is 13.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy is 13.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 28.48. Bonanza Creek Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

