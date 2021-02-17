Earnings results for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brightcove in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.24%. The high price target for BCOV is $22.00 and the low price target for BCOV is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brightcove has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Brightcove has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $21.25. Brightcove has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove does not currently pay a dividend. Brightcove does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

In the past three months, Brightcove insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Brightcove is held by insiders. 84.46% of the stock of Brightcove is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV



Earnings for Brightcove are expected to grow by 71.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Brightcove is -57.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brightcove is -57.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brightcove has a PEG Ratio of 10.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brightcove has a P/B Ratio of 11.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here