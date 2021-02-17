Earnings results for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carriage Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.52%. The high price target for CSV is $34.00 and the low price target for CSV is $30.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carriage Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Carriage Services has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $36.58. Carriage Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carriage Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carriage Services is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carriage Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Carriage Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

In the past three months, Carriage Services insiders have bought 803.22% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $886,080.00 in company stock and sold $98,102.00 in company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Carriage Services is held by insiders. 70.21% of the stock of Carriage Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV



Earnings for Carriage Services are expected to grow by 20.88% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Carriage Services is 63.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Carriage Services is 63.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Carriage Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Carriage Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

