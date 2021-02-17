Earnings results for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casa Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.66%. The high price target for CASA is $9.00 and the low price target for CASA is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Casa Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.67, Casa Systems has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $9.09. Casa Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Casa Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

In the past three months, Casa Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.90% of the stock of Casa Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.29% of the stock of Casa Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA



Earnings for Casa Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Casa Systems is -30.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Casa Systems is -30.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Casa Systems has a P/B Ratio of 19.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

