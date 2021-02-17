Earnings results for Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Cincinnati Bell last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm earned $389.50 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bell has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. Cincinnati Bell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Bell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.08%. The high price target for CBB is $15.50 and the low price target for CBB is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cincinnati Bell does not currently pay a dividend. Cincinnati Bell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cincinnati Bell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Cincinnati Bell is held by insiders. 96.42% of the stock of Cincinnati Bell is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cincinnati Bell are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Bell is -9.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Bell is -9.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

