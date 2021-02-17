Earnings results for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Health Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.38%. The high price target for CYH is $8.00 and the low price target for CYH is $3.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Community Health Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

In the past three months, Community Health Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $98,599,085.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Community Health Systems is held by insiders. 84.75% of the stock of Community Health Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH



Earnings for Community Health Systems are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Community Health Systems is -6.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Community Health Systems is -6.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

