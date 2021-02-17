Earnings results for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Analyst Opinion on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.31%. The high price target for ED is $88.00 and the low price target for ED is $67.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Consolidated Edison has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Consolidated Edison is 70.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Consolidated Edison will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.61% next year. This indicates that Consolidated Edison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

In the past three months, Consolidated Edison insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,459.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Consolidated Edison is held by insiders. 62.44% of the stock of Consolidated Edison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED



Earnings for Consolidated Edison are expected to grow by 6.19% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $4.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Edison is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Edison is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. Consolidated Edison has a PEG Ratio of 7.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Consolidated Edison has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

