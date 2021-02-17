Earnings results for Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.32.

Cooper-Standard last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cooper-Standard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Cooper-Standard will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cooper-Standard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.67%. The high price target for CPS is $30.00 and the low price target for CPS is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cooper-Standard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.67, Cooper-Standard has a forecasted downside of 33.7% from its current price of $37.19. Cooper-Standard has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard does not currently pay a dividend. Cooper-Standard does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

In the past three months, Cooper-Standard insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Cooper-Standard is held by insiders. 96.06% of the stock of Cooper-Standard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS



The P/E ratio of Cooper-Standard is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cooper-Standard is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cooper-Standard has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here