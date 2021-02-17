Earnings results for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credit Suisse Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.09%. The high price target for CS is $8.50 and the low price target for CS is $8.50. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Credit Suisse Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Credit Suisse Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Credit Suisse Group has a forecasted downside of 41.1% from its current price of $14.43. Credit Suisse Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Credit Suisse Group has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Credit Suisse Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 3.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Credit Suisse Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.11% next year. This indicates that Credit Suisse Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Credit Suisse Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.07% of the stock of Credit Suisse Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Credit Suisse Group are expected to decrease by -1.23% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 9.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 9.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Credit Suisse Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Credit Suisse Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

