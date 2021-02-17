Earnings results for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cutera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.90%. The high price target for CUTR is $28.00 and the low price target for CUTR is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera does not currently pay a dividend. Cutera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

In the past three months, Cutera insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Cutera is held by insiders. 87.79% of the stock of Cutera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR



Earnings for Cutera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Cutera is -18.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cutera has a P/B Ratio of 10.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

