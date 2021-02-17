Earnings results for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Analyst Opinion on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.52%. The high price target for DAN is $26.00 and the low price target for DAN is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.25, Dana has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $22.63. Dana has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana does not currently pay a dividend. Dana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dana (NYSE:DAN)

In the past three months, Dana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $621,574.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Dana is held by insiders. 94.29% of the stock of Dana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dana (NYSE:DAN



Earnings for Dana are expected to grow by 314.29% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Dana is -452.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dana is -452.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dana has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dana has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here