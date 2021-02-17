Earnings results for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Analyst Opinion on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is €47.09 The high price target for DPW is €58.00 and the low price target for DPW is €38.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deutsche Post has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of €47.09, Deutsche Post has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of €42.77. Deutsche Post has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post does not currently pay a dividend. Deutsche Post does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

In the past three months, Deutsche Post insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW



