Earnings results for DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Analyst Opinion on DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DMC Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.92%. The high price target for BOOM is $58.00 and the low price target for BOOM is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global does not currently pay a dividend. DMC Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

In the past three months, DMC Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $565,610.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of DMC Global is held by insiders.

Earnings for DMC Global are expected to grow by 390.91% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of DMC Global is -154.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DMC Global is -154.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DMC Global has a PEG Ratio of 4.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DMC Global has a P/B Ratio of 5.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

