Earnings results for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dropbox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.86%. The high price target for DBX is $35.00 and the low price target for DBX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dropbox has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.38, Dropbox has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $24.49. Dropbox has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox does not currently pay a dividend. Dropbox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

In the past three months, Dropbox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $752,424.00 in company stock. Only 30.81% of the stock of Dropbox is held by insiders. 62.02% of the stock of Dropbox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX



Earnings for Dropbox are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is 128.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is 128.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Dropbox has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dropbox has a P/B Ratio of 12.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here