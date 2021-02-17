Earnings results for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.52%. The high price target for EFC is $18.00 and the low price target for EFC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ellington Financial has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ellington Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ellington Financial is 65.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ellington Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.62% next year. This indicates that Ellington Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

In the past three months, Ellington Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Ellington Financial is held by insiders. 62.55% of the stock of Ellington Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC



Earnings for Ellington Financial are expected to decrease by -1.21% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Ellington Financial is -19.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ellington Financial is -19.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ellington Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

