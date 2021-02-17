Earnings results for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Employers (NYSE:EIG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Employers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.28%. The high price target for EIG is $50.00 and the low price target for EIG is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Employers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Employers has a forecasted upside of 57.3% from its current price of $31.79. Employers has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Employers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Employers is 31.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Employers will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.05% next year. This indicates that Employers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

In the past three months, Employers insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $148,307.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Employers is held by insiders. 79.13% of the stock of Employers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Employers (NYSE:EIG



Earnings for Employers are expected to decrease by -11.90% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Employers is 11.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Employers is 11.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Employers has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

