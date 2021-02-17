Earnings results for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $313.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.49%. The high price target for EPAM is $429.00 and the low price target for EPAM is $220.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EPAM Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $313.64, EPAM Systems has a forecasted downside of 20.5% from its current price of $394.48. EPAM Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

EPAM Systems does not currently pay a dividend. EPAM Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, EPAM Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,759,524.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of EPAM Systems is held by insiders. 91.96% of the stock of EPAM Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for EPAM Systems are expected to grow by 18.98% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $6.27 per share. The P/E ratio of EPAM Systems is 72.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of EPAM Systems is 72.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. EPAM Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EPAM Systems has a P/B Ratio of 13.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

