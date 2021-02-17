Earnings results for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everbridge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.83%. The high price target for EVBG is $180.00 and the low price target for EVBG is $115.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everbridge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.67, Everbridge has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $139.72. Everbridge has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge does not currently pay a dividend. Everbridge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

In the past three months, Everbridge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,771,609.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Everbridge is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG



Earnings for Everbridge are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Everbridge is -58.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Everbridge is -58.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everbridge has a P/B Ratio of 21.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

