Earnings results for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FARO Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.17%. The high price target for FARO is $70.00 and the low price target for FARO is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. FARO Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

In the past three months, FARO Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,963.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of FARO Technologies is held by insiders. 95.06% of the stock of FARO Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO



Earnings for FARO Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of FARO Technologies is -18.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FARO Technologies is -18.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FARO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

