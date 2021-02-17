Earnings results for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.17%. The high price target for FE is $54.00 and the low price target for FE is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FirstEnergy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.29, FirstEnergy has a forecasted upside of 26.2% from its current price of $31.93. FirstEnergy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FirstEnergy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FirstEnergy is 60.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstEnergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.77% next year. This indicates that FirstEnergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

In the past three months, FirstEnergy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of FirstEnergy is held by insiders. 79.97% of the stock of FirstEnergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)



Earnings for FirstEnergy are expected to grow by 2.76% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstEnergy is 23.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of FirstEnergy is 23.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.45. FirstEnergy has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

