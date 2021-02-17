Earnings results for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiverr International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.43%. The high price target for FVRR is $270.00 and the low price target for FVRR is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International does not currently pay a dividend. Fiverr International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

In the past three months, Fiverr International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.89% of the stock of Fiverr International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR



Earnings for Fiverr International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiverr International is -744.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fiverr International is -744.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fiverr International has a P/B Ratio of 66.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

