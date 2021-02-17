Earnings results for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Analyst Opinion on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flowserve in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.82%. The high price target for FLS is $45.00 and the low price target for FLS is $25.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Flowserve has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.38, Flowserve has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $39.18. Flowserve has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flowserve has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowserve is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flowserve will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.34% next year. This indicates that Flowserve will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

In the past three months, Flowserve insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Flowserve is held by insiders. 98.35% of the stock of Flowserve is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS



Earnings for Flowserve are expected to decrease by -5.06% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 39.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 39.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.50. Flowserve has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flowserve has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

