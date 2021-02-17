Earnings results for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.16%. The high price target for FOCS is $50.00 and the low price target for FOCS is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Focus Financial Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

In the past three months, Focus Financial Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Focus Financial Partners is held by insiders. 87.88% of the stock of Focus Financial Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS



Earnings for Focus Financial Partners are expected to grow by 14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Focus Financial Partners is 220.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Focus Financial Partners is 220.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Focus Financial Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Focus Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

