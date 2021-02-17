Earnings results for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.06%. The high price target for FMS is $48.00 and the low price target for FMS is $42.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.33, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $37.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 19.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.95% next year. This indicates that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

In the past three months, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS



Earnings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are expected to grow by 3.51% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here