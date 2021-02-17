Earnings results for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Dividend Strength: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

In the past three months, Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $499,000.00 in company stock. 35.60% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.39% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP



The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 55.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 55.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

