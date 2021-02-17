Earnings results for frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for frontdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.30%. The high price target for FTDR is $57.00 and the low price target for FTDR is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

frontdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.17, frontdoor has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $56.56. frontdoor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor does not currently pay a dividend. frontdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

In the past three months, frontdoor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of frontdoor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR



Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 11.92% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 37.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 37.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.13. frontdoor has a PEG Ratio of 2.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here