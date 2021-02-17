Earnings results for FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.4.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

There is not enough analysis data for FTS International.

Dividend Strength: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International does not currently pay a dividend. FTS International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

In the past three months, FTS International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,330,145.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI



