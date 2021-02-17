Earnings results for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Analyst Opinion on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.40%. The high price target for GLPI is $52.00 and the low price target for GLPI is $29.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gaming and Leisure Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.09, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.04, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $44.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gaming and Leisure Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 69.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gaming and Leisure Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.86% next year. This indicates that Gaming and Leisure Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

In the past three months, Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,429,413.00 in company stock. Only 5.83% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by insiders. 83.78% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI



Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to decrease by -0.89% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 21.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 21.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

