Earnings results for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.51%. The high price target for GOOD is $22.00 and the low price target for GOOD is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gladstone Commercial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Commercial is 94.94%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Commercial will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Commercial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

In the past three months, Gladstone Commercial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Gladstone Commercial is held by insiders. 55.16% of the stock of Gladstone Commercial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD



Earnings for Gladstone Commercial are expected to grow by 1.27% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Commercial is -71.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Commercial is -71.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Commercial has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

