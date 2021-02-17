Earnings results for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.08%. The high price target for LAND is $20.00 and the low price target for LAND is $16.50. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gladstone Land has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.40, Gladstone Land has a forecasted downside of 1.1% from its current price of $18.60. Gladstone Land has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gladstone Land has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Land is 94.74%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Land will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.26% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Land may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

In the past three months, Gladstone Land insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.98% of the stock of Gladstone Land is held by insiders. Only 32.59% of the stock of Gladstone Land is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND



Earnings for Gladstone Land are expected to grow by 1.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Land is -154.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Land is -154.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Land has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

