Earnings results for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.30%. The high price target for GLDD is $14.35 and the low price target for GLDD is $14.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.35, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $15.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not currently pay a dividend. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

In the past three months, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,015,541.00 in company stock. Only 2.85% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by insiders. 83.51% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD



Earnings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock are expected to grow by 5.71% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 14.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 14.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here