Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.99%. The high price target for PAC is $122.00 and the low price target for PAC is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.04, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $102.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.34% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are expected to grow by 62.73% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $4.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 37.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 37.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a P/B Ratio of 5.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

