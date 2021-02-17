Earnings results for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.49%. The high price target for TV is $5.50 and the low price target for TV is $5.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a forecasted downside of 36.5% from its current price of $8.66. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

In the past three months, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.50% of the stock of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV



Earnings for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is -37.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is -37.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here