Earnings results for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Dividend Strength: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

In the past three months, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,285,531.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 81.40% of the stock of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.06% of the stock of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV



Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 8.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

