Earnings results for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.58%. The high price target for HASI is $75.00 and the low price target for HASI is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.38, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $62.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 115.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 102.26% in the coming year. This indicates that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

In the past three months, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,365,473.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is held by insiders. 77.72% of the stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI



Earnings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are expected to grow by 3.91% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 43.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 43.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a PEG Ratio of 7.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

