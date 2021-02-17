Earnings results for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Haverty Furniture Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.33%. The high price target for HVT is $36.00 and the low price target for HVT is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Haverty Furniture Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Haverty Furniture Companies has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $35.18. Haverty Furniture Companies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haverty Furniture Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 75.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Haverty Furniture Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.76% next year. This indicates that Haverty Furniture Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

In the past three months, Haverty Furniture Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $285,980.00 in company stock. Only 7.99% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by insiders. 81.86% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT



Earnings for Haverty Furniture Companies are expected to grow by 19.72% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 16.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 16.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Haverty Furniture Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here