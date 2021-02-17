Earnings results for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

There is not enough analysis data for Haverty Furniture Companies.

Dividend Strength: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haverty Furniture Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

In the past three months, Haverty Furniture Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A



The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32.

