Earnings results for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for H&E Equipment Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.06%. The high price target for HEES is $37.00 and the low price target for HEES is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

H&E Equipment Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, H&E Equipment Services has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $31.41. H&E Equipment Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. H&E Equipment Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 41.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, H&E Equipment Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.07% next year. This indicates that H&E Equipment Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

In the past three months, H&E Equipment Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by insiders. 66.43% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES



Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 35.54% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 314.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 314.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.36. H&E Equipment Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

