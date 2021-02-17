Earnings results for HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Analyst Opinion on HNI (NYSE:HNI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HNI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.01%. The high price target for HNI is $38.00 and the low price target for HNI is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HNI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, HNI has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $37.10. HNI has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HNI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HNI (NYSE:HNI)

In the past three months, HNI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,713,910.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of HNI is held by insiders. 73.23% of the stock of HNI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HNI (NYSE:HNI



The P/E ratio of HNI is 24.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of HNI is 24.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.22. HNI has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here