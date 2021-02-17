Earnings results for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Hormel Foods last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Hormel Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Hormel Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hormel Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.58%. The high price target for HRL is $56.00 and the low price target for HRL is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hormel Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.86, Hormel Foods has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $47.07. Hormel Foods has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hormel Foods has been increasing its dividend for 53 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hormel Foods is 59.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hormel Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.97% next year. This indicates that Hormel Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

In the past three months, Hormel Foods insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $322,825.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Hormel Foods is held by insiders. 42.78% of the stock of Hormel Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL



Earnings for Hormel Foods are expected to grow by 5.11% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 28.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 28.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.48. Hormel Foods has a PEG Ratio of 4.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hormel Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

