Earnings results for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57.

Humanigen last posted its earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Humanigen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Humanigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Humanigen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.85%. The high price target for HGEN is $35.00 and the low price target for HGEN is $25.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Humanigen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.20, Humanigen has a forecasted upside of 45.9% from its current price of $20.02. Humanigen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen does not currently pay a dividend. Humanigen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

In the past three months, Humanigen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,625,013.00 in company stock. 37.50% of the stock of Humanigen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.18% of the stock of Humanigen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN



Earnings for Humanigen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.13) to $4.10 per share.

