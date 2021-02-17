Earnings results for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 263.68%. The high price target for IAG is $74.00 and the low price target for IAG is $3.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IAMGOLD does not currently pay a dividend. IAMGOLD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IAMGOLD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.40% of the stock of IAMGOLD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IAMGOLD are expected to grow by 115.38% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of IAMGOLD is -4.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IAMGOLD is -4.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IAMGOLD has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IAMGOLD has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

